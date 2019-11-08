Sceptre Vacations Blog | November 08, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Getting to Know Prospective Clients
It happens to all travel agents—a potential client walks into the agency, and the agent spends time consulting, researching and planning out a vacation only to never hear from the person again.
Sceptre Vacations shares tips on how to know if a prospective client is serious and also on how to convert on-the-fence clients into solid customers.
In order to tell if a customer is serious, travel agents should always keep an eye out for red flags.
For example, if the only thing they talk about is price, the reality is that they might not ever actually take the vacation. Also, people who constantly ask for industry information and booking tips may just be gathering information from an agent to book it themselves later.
Additionally, clients who are planning to book with an agent will have no problem sharing their dates of travel and specific details about their vacation needs. People who are extremely vague or those who will not provide specific travel dates are most likely just checking if the price a travel agent can find is cheaper than what they found at home.
A few things travel agents can do in order to ensure the customers they are working with are solid clients are always follow up after a consultation, give a deadline on how long they will spend working on a trip and trust their gut on how they feel about each client.
