Give Your Family the Gift of Adventure This Season
The holidays tend to come and go so quickly each year and finding unique gifts for everyone in the family is not always the easiest task. You can never go wrong when gifting experiences though.
If your family has a trip to the Riviera Maya area coming up this year, consider gifting everyone one of Grupo Xcaret’s adventurous excursions. It’s a great way to explore the destination and learn about history while also spending time together.
There is no shortage of parks and tours in this area, and Grupo Xcaret has each family member covered with something fitting for all interests.
Anyone interested in an adrenaline-filled day will love the Xplor and Xavage parks. From zip lining and driving amphibious vehicles to whitewater rafting and completing a ropes course, your family members will get their fill of adventure.
Animal lovers may be better suited for a day spent at Xcaret Park or Xel-Ha Park, as these parks offer the opportunity to see several types of birds, jaguars, butterflies, manatees and several other creatures. Experiences are available both on land and in the water.
Family members wanting to learn about history and culture might prefer a Xichen Tour or a Xenotes Tour. These options allow people to visit archeological sites such as Chichén Itzá and the beautiful cenotes located in this area.
