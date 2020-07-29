Fairmont Mayakoba | July 29, 2020 8:11 AM ET
Go All Inclusive With Fairmont Mayakoba
Fairmont Mayakoba, a resort located in Riviera Maya, recently reopened its doors to visitors. With enhanced health and safety measures in place, guests can enjoy their stay with peace of mind.
Travelers heading to this resort for a much-needed vacation can enjoy an elevated culinary experience with the property’s Luxury All Inclusive package.
With this all-inclusive package, guests can dive into a culinary adventure with access to award-winning restaurants, premium beverage selections and menus filled with unique and creative items—on an unlimited basis.
Other inclusions are in-room stocked minibars and sweets, beach service during operating hours and in-room dining from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Future travelers can book now and save up to 40 percent for stays now through March 1, 2021. This is an ideal option to choose for families looking to get away and reconnect in paradise.
Fairmont Mayakoba is located in a private gated resort community on 240 acres of tropical forest and surrounded by the pristine Caribbean shoreline.
Contact a travel advisor or visit the resort’s website to learn more about the resort and this offer.
