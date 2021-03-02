Trump International Beach Resort Blog | March 02, 2021 12:34 PM ET
Grand Kosher Occasions
Trump International Beach Resort is proud to support and serve the customs and traditions of the Jewish Community. While the company invites guests to Shabbat dinner every Friday night, and lunch every Saturday, the hotel also hosts a number of additional Kosher dining events. Here are a few of the many events offered:
Passover
With three options to choose from, visitors can join in celebrating Passover 2021. Under Chef Shimi, all meals are prepared in the resort’s kosher kitchen and under the supervision of a mashgiach. Guests have their pick of a meal package that includes four dinners and three lunches from March 26 - 29, which also includes Seder meals on March 27 - 28. Some families might prefer a la carte meals served in the banquet space from March 20 to April 3. Finally, reserve a private room from the resort’s plentiful event space to celebrate as a group and select a menu from any of the options above.
Shabbat
Should guests choose to celebrate Shabbat with a Friday night dinner or a Saturday lunch, Chef Shimi Alon and his team have them covered. Offered from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Shabbat dinner includes meat, challah, grape juice for Kiddush and additional wine upon request. Similarly, Shabbat lunch on Sunday from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. includes the same offerings, but within a more casual buffet setting. For either offering, be sure to secure your spot at least 72 hours in advance.
Special Celebrations
It goes without saying that the resort's 22,000 square feet of event space is the ultimate setting for celebrating any occasion. Home to stunning oceanfront views, exquisitely crafted cuisine and an expertise in Kosher cooking, the company would love nothing more than to host guests' Bris ceremonies, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs and more—because there should always be something to celebrate.
Call (844) 521-7800 to reserve for Passover and Shabbat, and for special occasions, call the catering team at (305) 691-5612 or (305) 692-5649.
