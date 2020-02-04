Oasis Hotels & Resorts | February 04, 2020 1:07 PM ET
Grand Sens Cancun's Must-See Bars and Restaurants
With several restaurants and bars, the Grand Sens Cancun Hotel not only provides guests with a wide array of eateries to choose from, but it also sports some of TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Restaurants in Cancun. Each location promises a culinary experience that you won't soon forget.
You can’t enjoy a pool or beachside vacation without a full belly and a drink in your hand. Take a break from sunning yourself on the beach for visit to Café del Mar for a cocktail and classic Caribbean ceviche.
If you’re poolside, you can visit the Alberca Wet Bar. If you decide to grab a bite before heading out to enjoy the sun, you can visit Bites C9Z for American snacks, tacos and cakes, or Coffee & Me to pick up some coffee or tea.
Careyes caters to ocean-lovers with gourmet seafood and stunning beach views, while Maki Taco offers a unique Mexican-Japanese experience. The White Box sports two locations: the terrace restaurant specializes in pizza and pasta while the gastrobar serves Mediterranean Italian cuisine.
If you can’t decide what you’re in the mood for, Las Palmas is an international buffet that has something for everyone.
Even after you’ve eaten your fill, there’s always room for an after-dinner drink. Careyes also sports a cigar bar with a large selection of premium tequilas. Adults looking for some exciting nightlife can head over to the Glass Bar or Kinky night club.
Click here to learn more.
More Oasis Hotels & Resorts, Cancun
More by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS