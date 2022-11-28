Oasis Hotels & Resorts | November 28, 2022 9:00 PM ET
Great for Groups
Oasis Hotels & Resorts is ideal for groups.
Everything is in one place so planning and budgeting is easier and the resorts offer upscale accommodations, restaurants, bars, entertainment, activities, etc. The best part of going all-inclusive is once your group arrives, they don’t have to worry about the cost.
There is also something for everyone. With both family-friendly and adults-only dining, drinks, daily activities and entertainment, these properties are a great choice for guests of all ages and preferences. Families have access to supervised kids clubs and the option to hire an in-room babysitter so parents and kids can enjoy their time at the resort.
Guests can also enjoy spectacular entertainment, creating unique and unforgettable experiences, including the Fire & Drums show, El Zócalo outdoor fiesta, the cabaret dinner show as well as a full gaming casino.
Oasis Hotels & Resorts is good for all kinds of groups as well. For those planning a private event, a variety of venues are available, including white-sand beaches, oceanfront and poolside terraces, ballrooms and more.
Oasis makes it easy to plan something your group will never forget, like the ultimate Mexican fiesta, an iconic cocktail hour set against the elegance of a Cancun sunset, or a casual Calypso bash where there’s limbo and laughter everywhere. With our amazing food and beverage options, even the toughest critic will be impressed.
Oasis' staff can also easily arrange sightseeing tours and other excursions that could be a great fit for pre- or post-event adventures. Among the can’t-miss opportunities are Chichén Itza, swimming with dolphins, Jungle ATV, snorkeling, zip lining, and Xoximilco.
Oasis makes group planning a breeze with an Atlanta-based groups team that will work with you to make everything simple, and coordinate with the on-site coordination team.
There are a number of perks that come along with group bookings that meet the minimum requirements (10 paid rooms for three consecutive nights), including complimentary room upgrades, spa discounts, a welcome reception, a professional group photo and more. These perks also apply to wedding groups.
