Guanajuato Blog | October 27, 2021 10:30 AM ET
Guanajuato Is an Ideal Host for Events and Conferences
Guanajuato, also referred to as Mexico’s Cultural Destination, draws in visitors for a variety of reasons. The state has several beautiful backdrops for the ideal fairytale wedding, and there are endless options to indulge in delicious food and drinks during a vacation. From adventure to relaxation, there’s something for everyone.
Guanajuato is also the ultimate host when it comes to meetings and events. The state has experience hosting conferences in several different cities throughout the year.
Since the destination is welcoming Americans with minimal travel restrictions, it’s the perfect place to choose for a seamless event right now.
Silao is among the popular places to host an event, as visitors are attracted to its historic city center and all of its traditions. Irapuato is another great option – event attendees are surrounded by strawberry fields and immersed in both commercial life and rich history.
Celaya invites guests to discover delicious gastronomy in between meetings, and Salamanca lures visitors in with its Mexican art. Leon is yet another great option for hosting an event, as this impressive industrial city is surrounded by both history and culture.
No matter which city is chosen, attendees of events and conferences are spoiled with stunning views, interesting history, authentic cuisine and more throughout their stay.
To learn more about the various places to host an event, click here.
More State of Guanajuato
More by Guanajuato Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS