August 15, 2022
Hard Rock Punta Cana Has an All-New Water Park
Looking to guarantee an epic family vacation? Check into the recently renovated Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, which is sporting a brand-new amenity that kids and parents are sure to love--the Rockaway Bay Water Park.
The new park has 26 world-class waterslides and is surrounded by lush tropical gardens. There are nine high-speed slides for older guests. There are also eight kid-friendly slides and nine slides for children and teenagers.
The park has more than just slides, however. Families will love grabbing a bite to eat at the Food Truck area with something for everyone whether it's a full-on meal or just a snack. Rockaway Bay is also home to a family pool and, for the parents, there are a variety of bars serving spirited drinks perfect for a day in the sun.
Access to the new waterpark is included in guests' stays. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the snack bar is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
