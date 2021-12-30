RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | December 29, 2021 5:31 PM ET
Help Your Clients Save When Booking Winter Getaways
As the holidays wind down and the cooler winter months rapidly approach, there’s no doubt your phones will be ringing and emails will be blowing up with vacation inquiries. Your clients are ready to plan a vacation for this winter to have something to look forward to.
RIU Hotels & Resorts has several properties in all the sun and fun destinations such as Cancun, Jamaica, Punta Cana and Nassau, among others.
Currently, the resort company is helping you close sales by offering a promotion of up to 59 percent off vacations for your clients. Take advantage of this offer and help your clients book the vacation they’ve been waiting for. In addition to savings, other perks include:
—Kids stay free at select resorts
—Free antigen testing conveniently on site
—Up to $2,150 in resort credits
—Groups traveling together receive every sixth passenger free of cost
—Free weddings
RIU makes it easy for all types of travelers to visit. The company offers group benefits for large parties traveling together and even guarantees connecting rooms for larger families that may need more than one room.
Travel advisors can book now through their preferred tour operator or through www.riupro.com.
More RIU Hotels & Resorts, Mexico, Caribbean
More by RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS