Here's Why Birthdays Are Better in Las Vegas
Birthdays are meant to be celebrated spectacularly, and nowhere does the birthday spectacular better than The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Besides the incredible entertainment, nightlife and other attractions that are on offer in Las Vegas, a birthday at The Cosmopolitan offers plenty of fun on-property beginning at check-in. When the birthday crowd enters their rooms, they’ll be stunned by the gorgeous views of Las Vegas. The Terrace Studio with Fountain View is a special one, in particular, offering uninterrupted views of the famous and totally Instagrammable fountains with a private terrace.
The Cosmopolitan also ensures that guests will arrive with the best fanfare with a variety of welcome amenities. The hotel even offers a welcome amenity menu to ensure that guests are welcomed with something they love, from a fruit plate to chocolate goodies sculpted into fun shapes like shoes, suitcases and even a bed! From spa amenities to an anniversary cake and yes, a birthday celebration package, the welcome amenities are definitely something special.
What birthday is complete without a little self-care? Enter the Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam. From a Moroccan-style hammam experience to more traditional massages and treatments, as well as a salon for all your hair, makeup and nail experiences, those celebrating their birthdays can enjoy having all of the stress they’ve compiled over the years just washed away with pampering.
Food is another integral part of self-care, and it’s also super important for a birthday party. Wicked Spoon Buffet is a bit more casual of an experience, but it offers 140 different foods from breakfast to lunch. China Poblano is a Mexican-Chinese food restaurant offering upscale, trendy and delicious dishes inspired by both Mexico and China, which makes it perfect for birthday parties for more adventurous eaters.
Superfrico is for the truly over-the-top entertainment and dining experience. With live music, bright neon lights and close quarters with The Cosmopolitan’s venue, Opium, it won’t be surprising to find people dancing on tabletops or finding its Italian cuisine just a little on the psychedelic side.
Lastly, after you’ve blown out those birthday candles during dinner, the real party begins. Whether it’s a VIP spot at the Marquee Nightclub, the edgy Opium or the jazzy The Barbershop, which resembles a secret speakeasy, birthday parties can be as unique as you want and can last as long as the sun’s below the horizon at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
