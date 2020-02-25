La Coleccion Resorts Blog | February 25, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Highlights of Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos
Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa is part of the La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana collection, which specializes in exclusive Mexican luxury. With unparalleled hospitality and service, this all-inclusive Los Cabos resort stimulates the senses which allow guests to savor, rejuvenate and enjoy their experience.
Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos has an endless array of restaurants and bars where guests can savor flavorful international cuisine.
El Mexicano serves the traditional, gourmet Mexican cooking that one would expect in a Los Cabos resort. Blu is an ideal venue for seafood-lovers, while Sushi Sky Bar is perfect for anyone who loves traditional Asian dishes. Other restaurants include Viña del Mar, La Cevichería, Rosato and La Bodega.
One of the main draws of the resort is the on-site Somma Wine Spa where guests can rejuvenate while practicing self-care. Staff at the spa are experts in therapeutic treatments, to ensure that guests fully indulge in relaxation. One of the most notable treatments is vinotherapy, a process in which the residue of winemaking (the pips and pulp) is rubbed into the skin.
Aside from the mouth-watering food and spa treatments that soothe the body and mind, Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos offers much more for guests to enjoy. Between the pools, beaches and nine large event rooms, there is much to experience at the resort.
To learn more, visit the resort's website.
More La Coleccion Resorts, Los Cabos
More by La Coleccion Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS