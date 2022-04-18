Bavaria Tourism | April 18, 2022 11:00 AM ET
Hike Through Bavaria’s Wine Region
The Franconia region of Bavaria, Germany has been known as a wonderful wine-growing region for centuries. Before World War II, the region boasted nearly 40,000 hectares of cultivated vineyards.
Today, Franconia, which is the region around Würzburg, grows wine grapes on about 6,000 hectares. Locals keep up with their family tradition of wine-growing in this region, known for its rocky soil and beautiful country scenery.
One such family is Thomas Schenk and his wife Caro, who own seven hectares in Franconia and are residents of Randersacker, a historic market town with about 3,500 residents. Schenk’s family had been growing grapes and producing wines for over 300 years, but only in addition to their own professions.
That is, until Thomas took things over. Under his care, his grandfather’s wainwright shop was converted into a seasonal wine tavern, or Heckenwirtschaft. Each spring and autumn, for just a few weeks, the wine tavern is opened and offers residents and travelers alike delicious Bavarian meals accompanied by Schenk’s wines.
The wine tavern is also the beginning of Schenk’s wine walks, which include a tour of Randersacker, its charming centuries-old half-timber houses, the Church of St. Stephen and, of course, the vineyard and its gorgeous panoramic view of the town and its countryside.
Along the way, Schenk explains the history of wine-growing in the region, shows guests the mountain chapel with its patron saint of winegrowers, St. Urban, and shares the story of the three Urbans who became the patron saint of winegrowers.
Pinot Noir, Müller-Thurgau and Silvaner are some of the grape varieties produced in Schenk’s sustainable vineyards. Along the tour, travelers can learn about how he grows border gardens that offer homes for insects instead of using insecticides. He also shares stories from when he was a child, before he grew a passion for winemaking.
The end of the tour is a beautiful panoramic rest area where students from nearby Würzburg University, travelers and residents alike enjoy when the weather is nice. From there, a person can sit and picnic while enjoying views of not only the vineyard but also the town below, the River Main, the forest and meadows.
Bavaria is considered a culinary capital of Germany, and its wines are only part of this heritage. For more information about Bavaria, its wine culture or its other attractions, please click here.
