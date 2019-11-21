American Airlines Vacations Blog | November 21, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Hit the Slopes With American Airlines Vacations
An all-inclusive resort set on the beach in a warm tropical island is an ideal place to be for a vacation during the winter months.
However, some travelers are interested in exploring outside of the sun and fun destinations to a place a bit more adventurous. American Airlines Vacations covers all-inclusive trips throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, but this company also offers several other vacation package types—including ski vacation packages.
If you’re considering hitting the slopes this winter, check out AAV’s vacation package options for various destinations around the world. A winter wonderland awaits—you just have to choose where!
Ski destinations will have plenty of slopes available for downhill skiing, but there are also several other winter activities to participate in such as hiking, snowboarding, tubing and snowmobiling. In the evenings, there is plenty of time for warming up and relaxing with your family, a deck of cards and your drink of choice.
Many of these types of destinations are available right in the United States, including Aspen, Salt Lake City, Denver, Eagle and Jackson Hole, to name a few. If an international route is of interest, travelers can consider Vancouver, Toronto, Milan, Zurich, Geneva or Helsinki.
No matter which destination you choose, American Airlines Vacations has you covered with flights, a hotel and a car, all in one place.
Visit the American Airlines Vacations website to learn more.
Comments
