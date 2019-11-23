Fairmont Mayakoba | November 23, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Holiday Celebrations at Fairmont Mayakoba
Staying in town and visiting with family and friends over the holidays is always nice, but many families choose to travel during this time as they have extended days off of work and school.
A stay at Fairmont Mayakoba during the holidays comes with several festive activities to allow guests to celebrate throughout their vacation.
Some of the top experiences available with a stay at this resort include spa treatments at Willow Stream Spa, birdwatching boat tours, biking with the family, dining at the various restaurants on property and going to the Camaleón Golf Course.
In addition to these things, active guests can choose to join the runners club or try yoga, bootcamp, cardio salsa and several other fun workouts.
During the holidays, there are a few extra special events at Fairmont Mayakoba.
One of these things is the Christmas Tree Lighting with special drinks and carolers. Kids can also meet Santa Claus himself at the Breakfast with Santa event. Any adults interested in meeting Ol’ Saint Nick can attend Happy Hour with Santa. Guests can take advantage of two for one drinks and complimentary cookies for the kids.
Come New Year’s Eve, there will be a celebration at Hix bar with bottle specials and live entertainment.
These are just a few of the many festive activities taking place at Fairmont Mayakoba over the holiday season.
Browse through the holiday brochure to learn more.
