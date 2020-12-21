Fairmont Mayakoba | December 21, 2020 2:47 PM ET
Holiday Events at Fairmont Mayakoba
Everything you love about the holidays is right here at Fairmont Mayakoba Resort. The resort features festive holiday dinners and events that help you get into the holiday spirit, even while relaxing on the beach.
The resort’s Isla Lawn is converted into a Mexican market every Wednesday from Thanksgiving to Christmas, where you can sip a traditional Mexican holiday drink called ponche, made with cinnamon and a plethora of fresh and dried fruits.
Delicious hot chocolate is available for children, too. Other delicious Mexican foods, as well as a large bonfire and live music, round out this evening event.
You can head over to La Laguna Restaurant each Friday during the holidays, where you’ll partake in a delicious Mexican meal and listen to live music, all by the romantic glow of candlelight.
Last, but certainly not least, the Fairmont Mayakoba hosts a Beach Night each Saturday evening, with cooking stations, music and seating arranged in the sand, illuminated by twinkling lights. It’s a perfect place to hang out in the fresh air, eat some delicious food and enjoy the incredible company.
Each day during the holidays at the Fairmont Mayakoba is filled with lots to do, for both adults and children. To see a full list of holiday events, please visit Fairmont-Mayakoba.com.
More Fairmont Mayakoba, Mexico
More by Fairmont Mayakoba
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS