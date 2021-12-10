ALG Vacations Blog | December 08, 2021 7:00 PM ET
Holiday Gifts From Around the World
Traveling before the holidays can be a daunting task, especially when you have to consider finding great gifts while abroad. But it’s actually much easier than one would think.
Oftentimes the most thoughtful gifts are the ones you least expect, and that’s why finding gifts from around the world to give your loved ones is such a great idea, especially if you find yourself traveling before the holidays.
Vanilla and chocolate both originate in Mexico, so if you’ll be traveling to Mexico or if you’re searching for the perfect gift for the foodie on your list, check out some Mexican vanilla or chocolate.
Hawaii is a great destination to find macadamia nuts and Kona coffee, while Jamaica is a great place to find spice blends like jerk seasoning. A visit to Belgium or Switzerland wouldn’t be complete without bringing home at least a pound of locally made chocolate—for gifting, of course.
Destinations also offer more than their food. Nearly every destination offers some type of ornament for your or a friend’s Christmas tree, and so you can decorate with lively colors, different textiles and other media you wouldn’t find anywhere else.
In Mexico, travelers can find Taxco silver, handmade woven blankets, hand-painted ceramics and carvings as well as turquoise jewelry. Hawaii offers kukui nut leis, while the Dominican Republic offers unique amber jewelry. St. Maarten, Aruba and Curaçao offer Dutch porcelain. European travelers can find Murano glass items in Venice, Aran wool blankets and sweaters in Ireland, perfume in France and art in Florence.
Cigars and tequila are great options for some people and are available in Mexico and much of the Caribbean. Mexican hot chocolate, tea from London and ice wine from Toronto are also unique gifts that friends and family members can bond over.
No matter where you’re headed, or who is on your Christmas shopping list, the world offers something special for everyone.
