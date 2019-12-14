Heather Dudick | December 14, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Holiday Happenings Along the Alaska Railroad Stops
Alaska is known for being a unique vacation destination, offering winter events and festivals and memories that will last a lifetime.
Let the Alaska Railroad’s Aurora Winter Train be the navigator to winter festival fun and incredible views of Alaska’s backcountry seen from the large windows of a warm rail car. Here are a few annual events and festivals that make Alaska a one-of-a-kind place to visit — all easily accessible via the Alaska Railroad.
Fairbanks
The “Golden Heart City” embraces the winter season with its Winter Solstice Celebration beginning the week of Dec. 21. The annual festival features fireworks, holiday decorations, musical entertainment and shopping for homemade Alaska items (perfect for last-minute Christmas purchases!)
Plus, a trip to Fairbanks is not complete without time spent looking for the aurora. The Alaska Railroad offers a variety of winter travel packages to Fairbanks, including accommodations, activities and a serene winter train ride from Anchorage.
Anchorage
Catch the train from Fairbanks to Anchorage during spring break for the city’s premier winter event, the Fur Rendezvous festival. Known locally as Fur Rondy, this is where you can ride a Ferris wheel in the middle of February and not even feel a little bit strange.
Fans line the streets to watch the Fur Rondy dog mushing races down Fourth Avenue or take part in a large community snowball fight known as Yukigassen. Or, watch as reindeer prance down the street to chase a crowd of people in the crowd-favorite Running of the Reindeer.
Join in on all of the Fur Rondy fun starting Feb. 22 through March 8, 2020.
Planning a trip to Alaska this winter? Find winter travel packages and train schedules at AlaskaRailroad.com.
