Holiday Shopping Guide
Traveling to Ireland or want to inspire someone to travel to Ireland with a token of Ireland under the tree? CIE Tours has ideas with its holiday shopping guide.
Those looking to gift a little piece of Ireland can look to traditional hand knits, tweeds, Celtic jewelry, sparkling crystal and more. If you are in Ireland before the holiday season or looking to order a gift to ignite the love of Ireland in a friend or loved one, here are some brands to check out:
Moriarty's Gift Store is a family-run business based in Killarney. They offer a range of Irish-made gifts from handcrafted jewelry to hand-knit woolens and more. Find everything you need on their website, Moriartys.ie.
Triona Design is located in Donegal. In addition to guided tours for CIE guests, they sell tweed coats, sportscoats and capes, as well as beautiful accessories made from the finest Irish wools. Visit TrionaDesign.com to check out everything they offer.
The House of Waterford is well-known around the world for its spectacular crystal, made in Waterford for more than 200 years. When in Ireland, guests of CIE can enjoy a behind-the-scenes visit and enter their retail store, the largest display of Waterford Crystal in the world. Gifts can be found on their website, Waterford.com.
