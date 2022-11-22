Trump International Beach Resort Blog | November 22, 2022 9:00 PM ET
Holidays at the Beach With Trump International
Want to be experiencing the sun and sand instead of the snow this holiday season? Head to the Trump International Beach Resort in Miami where you can enjoy Christmas Brunch, New Year’s beachside and our 4th Annual Gili’s Beach Bash.
For overnight guests, we also have a ton of fun on property. Guests can take advantage of a variety of activities planned or just enjoy the warm weather at the beach in a cabana. Guests can relax with games such as Connect 4, Hula Hoops, tug-o-war and soccer in the sand.
There are watersports available with paddleboards, Jet Skis, kayaks, paddle boats, boogie boards and more for rent. Planet Kids club is available for younger guests and there's even a resort Elf on the Shelf that guests should keep an eye out for.
At the spa, guests can unwind holiday style with a number of special themed packages, including the Holiday Beach Package, a Mistletoe Couples Retreat and the Warm Spice Winter Package.
For Christmas Day, there's brunch at Azzurro with a special appearance from Santa himself. The fun starts at 12:30 p.m.. The Gili's Beach Club New Year's Eve Beach Bash begins at 8 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m.
Book now at the Trump International Beach Resort.
More Trump International Beach Resort, Florida
More by Trump International Beach Resort Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS