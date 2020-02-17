Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | February 17, 2020 8:40 AM ET
Honeymooning on Mexico’s Pacific Coast
A wedding day is one of the most important days in a couple’s life. The planning and preparation can sometimes take a year or even longer, and it’s the one time they have all their friends and relatives in the same place celebrating the start of a new life together.
With the anticipation and excitement sometimes comes stress, and many couples choose to take their honeymoon immediately following the big day. This is not only for the newlyweds to celebrate, but also to relax and unwind away from everyone back home.
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, located on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, is a lovely region to plan to visit post wedding. This area has everything a couple needs to relax and rejuvenate while creating memories with one another.
To start, this place has delicious cuisine and tasty drinks to enjoy throughout the entire vacation. There are also several spas and wellness-focused events to indulge in.
Adventurous couples will find plenty of activities to do in this area, from snorkeling and hiking to zip lining and surfing. In addition to activities, there are also nearby villages to explore such as Sayulita and Bucerías.
From large resorts to small, boutique properties, there are several hotel options for honeymooners too choose from depending on what type of vacation they are looking for. There are even adult-only properties available, perfect for celebrating a honeymoon. Every couple will find something to enjoy in this region.
Contact a travel agent to learn more or to start planning your Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit honeymoon.
