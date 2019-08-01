Steve Hirshan | August 01, 2019 11:50 AM ET
Host Agency vs. Travel Franchise: Part III
Independently owned and operated.
This phrase gets thrown around quite a bit in the business world. But when you take a step back, it becomes clear that the lines can sometimes get blurred of what constitutes being truly independent.
We’re continuing our deep-dive into the differences between host agencies and travel franchises, and how those distinctions could affect the success of your travel business.
Along with cost and length of commitment, another important factor to consider when choosing the right travel network for you is flexibility and exclusivity.
Taking a good look at your prospective travel network’s affiliation agreement will provide valuable insight into whether your ‘independent business’ will truly be so. Can you run your business as you wish, with you in complete control, on your own terms while you are part of that network? Or will you find yourself dependent on conditional regulations?
Networks differ in terms of affiliation flexibility and exclusivity, so be sure to do your research ahead of time to find the best fit for your business.
For example, franchise contracts are usually far more restrictive and controlling than host agreements and usually require you to follow specific guidelines outlining how your business is to be operated. This can include where you operate your business – some even say you can’t move or sell your business without the permission of the franchisor, or the freedom to adapt based on your personal desires or changing conditions.
Does the contract require you to book all your travel exclusively with that one network, or do you have the flexibility to do what’s best for your own independent travel business? Are you required to pay a percentage of the gross sale regardless if you had to offer a discount to match another offer? Don’t let the math confuse you – paying 3 percent of the gross sale can leave less in your pocket than paying 20 percent of the net commission.
At Avoya Travel® it’s really simple - as an Independent Agency in the Avoya Travel Network™, how, where and when you work, sell travel and manage your agency is up to you, as long as it’s done with Integrity and Professionalism™.
Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network are not locked down to an exclusive agreement.
When you affiliate your independent travel business with Avoya, you’ll enjoy the freedom to run your business in a way that works best for you, but with the added value of all the unrivalled resources, benefits and programs, including American Express branding, that Avoya offers to help accelerate the growth your business.
