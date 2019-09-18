Steve Hirshan | September 18, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Host Agency vs. Travel Franchise: Part IV
How can partnering with a travel network set your independent business up for success?
We’re continuing our discussion on what to consider when looking for a travel partner. So far, we’ve dug into the fine print and learned about the initial investment and requirements of a prospective network by looking at cost, length of commitment and flexibility and exclusivity.
Now let’s take a closer look at another important factor: the advantages that come with joining a travel network.
At its core, a partner shares in the success of your business. How does this matter when searching for a prospective travel network partner? You’ll want to ensure that your travel partner is providing you with the resources and services you need to achieve that success.
So how can you determine which travel network is right for you? Make a list of what you need most from a travel partner, then look closely at the resources, offerings and services that are available from each – these are what will give you a competitive advantage in the marketplace.
Then figure out which one checks the most boxes. We’ve previously highlighted common resources and services that a good travel network provides – you can find those here. But not all travel networks are created equal.
So, what makes Avoya a different, better kind of travel network?
Avoya Travel® is not a travel agency, and we’re not a traditional host. We’re a specialized hybrid – a one-of-a-kind company that delivers world-class resources and services to Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™, as well as other travel companies like cruise lines, tour operators and resorts.
We provide the modern-day independent travel professional with unparalleled business resources and unique services to help them create early and continued success, including the industry’s first and most successful travel leads program, Live Leads™, which sends new client leads directly to you.
As part of the Avoya Network, your independent agency will benefit from Avoya’s stellar brand and reputation, plus the added instant credibility and benefits from Avoya’s affiliation with American Express Travel.
Built on a foundation of Integrity and Professionalism™, Avoya has been an American Express Travel Representative for over 30 years and has a long-standing reputation for being one of the world’s most innovative marketing and travel technology companies.
In addition to being able to offer your clients exclusive Avoya and American Express Travel deals and benefits, you’ll have access to the best supplier offers and competitive pricing using our award-winning, easy-to-use technology to search, plan and book.
Independent Agencies have access to the highest commission tiers, exclusive promotions, amenities and pricing from top cruise, tour and resort suppliers because of the world-class reputation and high sales volume of the Avoya Network.
Avoya is also the only travel network that shares in your cost when you need to match another offer by giving your client an incentive or discount in order to make the sale.
Learn how you can live a lifestyle of success by calling 1-888-425-6078 or visiting www.AvoyaNetwork.com.
