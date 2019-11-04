Steve Hirshan | November 04, 2019 4:04 PM ET
Host Agency vs. Travel Franchise: Part V
Starting a business is like building a house.
Each element in the building process must be carefully thought out, ensuring the safety and security of your structure, with a solid roof above and a reliable foundation below.
The same can be said for your business. Having a solid foundation is crucial in order to grow a successful and profitable business. The more secure the structure, the more effective and efficient operations will be, which will make it easier to run your business, service customers, increase sales, grow your client base and earn repeat and referral business.
The lifeline that fuels your business is your sales. And without customers, a business can start to crack and crumble like a poorly constructed home.
Just like when carefully choosing the right resources and services to build a house, it’s crucial to make careful decisions when choosing the right travel network to partner with – that’s why we’re listing out what to consider when doing your research (you can view previous articles in this series here).
Let’s dive into one of the most important factors to ensure that your small business sees success (and that your structure stays standing): finding new clients, aka marketing.
As we prepare for Wave Season (the travel industry’s busiest sales period of the year, a three-month-long period from January to March), having a steady stream of clients is crucial to Wave success and beyond.
Whether you're an experienced travel professional with decades in the industry, or you're just getting started, you don’t want to be stuck asking yourself “Where is my next client coming from?” at every turn.
Some travel networks advertise “free or low-cost” or award-winning marketing programs such as direct mail, flyers, newsletters, social media tools, etc. to help you, but even with these marketing assets, you’re still burdened with the time-consuming, and sometimes expensive, task of marketing to prospective clients yourself.
And if you're just starting out and don't have an established database of clients and prospects, then what?
Avoya Travel® has award-winning marketing programs available like other travel networks, but we have something no other network has: Live Leads™.
This optional, industry-leading program sends new client leads exclusively to you, matched to your travel specialty based on their vacation interest through Avoya’s patented technology. You’ll never have to worry about competing with other Network members for clients, as leads are sent to you and only you.
Available anywhere via phone, web and mobile app, this program is the number one solution to one of the biggest challenges travel professionals face, and it’s available at no additional cost to you, so you can have more time to do what you do best – sell travel.
Ready to start living a lifestyle of success? Learn how Live Leads can help you supplement your current book of business or help you expand into the travel industry and build your client base by calling 1-888-425-6078 or visiting www.AvoyaNetwork.com.
