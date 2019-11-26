Steve Hirshan | November 26, 2019 8:40 AM ET
Host Agency vs. Travel Franchise: Part VI
What comes to mind when you think of a ‘juggler’? Is it an enthusiastic street performer tossing balls or rings into the air, from hand to hand at a mesmerizing rhythm? Or is it an everyday person, managing multiple tasks and processes?
Small business owners often find themselves acting as a juggler every day. When you’re too busy handling multiple things at once, you can miss out on valuable opportunities.
That’s why it’s vital to maximize efficiency within your business, which in turn can help save you time and money. And when your business is operating efficiently, it gives you more time to focus on building relationships with your clients, close more bookings and increase sales.
Continuing our series on what to consider when choosing the right travel network for you (you can view the latest factors covered here), let’s take a closer look at another important factor: technology.
With today’s innovative tech platforms and resources, there’s no need to be a juggler (unless you want to toss some rings for fun, which if you do, we’d love to watch!). From organization to running the back end of your business to helping you find the best deals for your clients, technology can be an independent travel professional’s best friend.
This is where choosing a travel network that offers you the best innovative technology is important. You’ll want to make sure that the technology you’re gaining access to is helping your business see greater success than ever before.
Work Smarter, Not Harder
Most travel networks feature back office tools to help you stay organized and efficient, but these can vary from network to network. Be sure to ask your prospective network for all the details about their tech offerings to ensure that it meets your business' needs.
Avoya Travel® offers Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™ access to Agent Power™, Avoya’s industry-leading patented SaaS technology. This one-stop system is designed to help you efficiently run your business. Even if you are a technology novice, our easy-to-use platform can help you maximize your income and productivity.
Thirty-two percent of professionals spend over an hour a day on data entry and analysis, per Introhive. Add that up over time and it equals lots of valuable time that could be used more efficiently. Avoya’s award-winning technology resource is available 24/7, 365 days a year via web and mobile app, so you can manage your agency from anywhere you have internet access.
Included is access to Avoya's Live Leads™ program, sending new client leads directly to you, integrated booking engines and agency support resources including a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, promotion finder, professional development programs, accounting and commission tracking and so much more.
You have the freedom of running your own independent business while having the best support and resources with you on your road to success. Learn more about affiliating your independent travel business with the Avoya Travel Network by calling 1-888-425-6078 or visiting www.AvoyaNetwork.com.
