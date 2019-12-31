Steve Hirshan | December 31, 2019 7:00 AM ET
Host Agency vs. Travel Franchise: Part VII
How many times have you heard the saying, “time is money”? Too many times to count, we’d guess. But the reality is that time is not something that an independent travel professional can afford to waste.
This is where having a strong travel partner comes into play, with resources and support that can help you save time, so you can focus on increasing sales. And so, in that sense, time really is money.
As we wrap up our series highlighting the top factors to consider when choosing the right travel network (you can view the first factors covered here), let’s dive into our final two factors that are essential for the ongoing success of your independent travel business: support and professional development.
Never Feel Alone in Your Travel Network
Getting up to speed in a new business takes time and effort, and you’ll want a team to support you and your business in all ways imaginable.
From securing the best exclusive deals from suppliers to helping with group bookings and applying the best promotions to suggestions and ideas important to operating your own business, the support staff at Avoya Travel® is here to do just that.
Providing only the highest quality support, Avoya’s support is truly unrivaled, reflecting our dedication and commitment to helping Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™ live a lifestyle of happiness and success. We believe in a Shared Success™ model, meaning we only succeed when you do.
Along with friendly support available seven days a week, you’ll gain access to the Avoya Community Forum, an online peer-to-peer resource that allows you to connect with other Network members for helpful tips, industry insight and more.
You can enjoy peace of mind knowing that you have the backings of an entire travel network behind you, cheering you along on your path to success.
Get More From Your Travel Partner
Not only is it important for your travel network to provide you with the best support and resources to kick-off the start of your business, but you should also consider what they can offer long-term that will help your business stay competitive.
Some networks offer training to help get your business started as part of their program, with others charging thousands to help set you up. In Avoya’s case, we don’t nickel-and-dime you for access to our array of professional education and development programs included in your affiliation.
The Avoya Mastermind Program™ is a valuable, optional resource offered exclusively to Avoya Network members looking to improve their overall success and profitability. Education and support are tailored based on personal sales and industry experience, creating a very special community within Avoya that provides motivational support, networking and shared knowledge.
Avoya also broadcasts a weekly webinar full of updates, sales tips and the latest exclusive offers, as well as supplier and destination educational opportunities and sales-focused webinars.
Other opportunities include the Avoya Mastermind Academies, Avoya Mastermind Land Forum and the popular annual Avoya Conference.
Learn more about affiliating your independent travel business with the Avoya Travel Network by calling 1-888-425-6078 or visiting www.AvoyaNetwork.com.
