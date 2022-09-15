Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog | September 15, 2022 6:00 AM ET
Hotel Xcaret Arte Honored With World Travel Award
The art-focused Riviera Maya hotel, Hotel Xcaret Arte, has been honored with a new accolade.
The property was named Mexico and Central America’s Leading New Hotel at the World Travel Awards, which took place in Jamaica at the Sandals Montego Bay on August 31, 2022.
Sister property, La Casa de La Playa was also honored with a World Travel Award, as was popular eco-park Xcaret.
In response to the win, Chief Xcaret Hotels Officer Francisco Gutiérrez said:
“We are thrilled for Hotel Xcaret Arte, La Casa de la Playa, and Xcaret to be recognized by the global awards organization for the first time as it is a testament to the high level of excellence we strive to offer at our hotels and parks. Both adults-only properties feature eco-integrated and sustainably led architecture and are an homage to Mexican culture, its artisans, its gastronomy, its richness, and its cultural heritage. We look forward to sharing our love for Mexico with those who turn to World Travel Awards for inspiration on where to visit next.”
Hotel Xcaret Arte is located in the Riviera Maya, Mexico. The adults-only property features 900 suites designed and inspired by national artists that take up five buildings on the property known as "Casas." Each Casa showcases the art and history of Mexico in unique ways, including weaving, painting, pottery, dance and literature.
At the hotel, art, as well as gastronomy, are front and center with premium dining experiences included in the experience of staying at the property.
In addition, a sixth Casa is home to two convention centers and a variety of dining establishments.
