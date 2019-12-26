Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog | December 26, 2019 3:30 PM ET
Hotel Xcaret Mexico Celebrates New Year’s Eve
As people around the world gear up to celebrate New Year’s Eve, Hotel Xcaret Mexico is doing the same. The resort, located in Riviera Maya, has an exciting event lined up for guests staying at the property over the special holiday.
On December 31, 2019, visitors to Hotel Xcaret Mexico can enjoy both a party and a gala dinner.
The party includes Mexican street food, beverages, unlimited cocktails, live music, fireworks, a DJ and more. It’s an outdoor event that the entire family can enjoy together.
Also going on New Year’s Eve is the gala dinner. This is a buffet dinner with premium beverages. Merida Big Band will be performing along with other artists. A ticket to the gala dinner also includes access to the New Year’s Eve party.
Whether you have a trip to the area already scheduled or you’re looking for a last-minute getaway over the upcoming holiday, consider grabbing a ticket to the fun events taking place at this eco-friendly resort in Riviera Maya.
Contact a travel agent or click here to learn more.
More Hotel Xcaret Mexico, Riviera Maya, Mexico
More by Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS