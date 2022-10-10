Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog | October 07, 2022 5:00 AM ET
Hotel Xcaret Mexico Honored by Conde Nast Traveler
Hotel Xcaret Mexico in the Riviera Maya was honored by Conde Nast Traveler, receiving a Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers’ Choice Award for Top 20 Resorts in Eastern Mexico.
The property, an homage to Mexican culture, history, and gastronomy, was recognized for its spectacular eco-system and featuring the All-Fun Inclusive concept.
“We are incredibly grateful and honored to have been chosen by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for this prestigious award,” said Francisco Gutierrez, CEO of Hoteles Xcaret. “All this would not be possible without our dedicated staff, who consistently do an incredible job, going above and beyond for every visitor to the resort. We strive to make the world a happier place while spreading our love for Mexico and hope that after staying with us, every guest falls in love with our country, its traditions, and natural resources.”
This is not the first time that the resort has received praise and accolades for its hospitality and service. It is well known for its eco-integrated architecture, world-class Muluk Spa, Kid’s Club, 12 distinct dining destinations and eight bars led by an award-winning culinary collective including Michelin-star chef Carlos Gaytán who oversees the award-winning Ha’ restaurant.
Its all-inclusive concept is also a first. Guests staying at the hotel have unlimited access and transportation to all of Grupo Xcaret’s parks, premium dining experiences, and round-trip airport transfers.
The 2022 Reader’s Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.
