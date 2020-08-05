Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog | August 05, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Hotel Xcaret Mexico Introduces All-Care&Fun Inclusive Concept
Hotel Xcaret Mexico’s All-Fun Inclusive concept is more than simply unlimited meals and drinks. This resort, located 40 miles from the Cancun International Airport, takes “all-inclusive” to the next level.
From handcrafted cocktails and traditional Mexican food to top-notch entertainment and access to several nearby parks and tours, guests staying at this hotel can enjoy something exciting from sunup to sundown.
Recently, the All-Fun Inclusive program has evolved into the All-Care&Fun Inclusive program, to include the enhanced health and safety protocols. Hotel Xcaret Mexico is doing all it can to ensure guests feel comfortable and relaxed throughout their stay.
Beginning from the moment they arrive at the airport, Hotel Xcaret Mexico includes round trip transportation for guests. Transportation is also included to and from the various parks and tours. Every contact guests have during this experience complies with the 360° Xafety protocols.
The resort’s multiple Cristal certificates, including FoodCheck, AquaCheck, PoolCheck, SafetyCheck, RoomCheck, SpaCheck and DineCheck, prove that the property puts a high priority on having quality services and facilities.
During a stay at Hotel Xcaret Mexico, guests are constantly in awe of the unlimited breathtaking views, unique dining options, unbeatable service and spacious suites and lounge areas. The property has everything needed for a safe, social distancing vacation.
