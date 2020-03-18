Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog | March 18, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Hotel Xcaret Mexico’s All-Fun Inclusive Concept Revealed
“All-inclusive” is no foreign term when it comes to vacationing in Mexico, especially to travelers in the United States. However, Hotel Xcaret Mexico enhances this term to mean so much more than vacationers could even imagine.
The resort’s All-Fun Inclusive concept is more than unlimited meals and drinks.
It means eating all types of delicious meats while dining in a unique cave at Las Cuevas and sipping on handcrafted cocktails at the pool swim-up bar while soaking in the surrounding views. It means having access to several restaurants serving breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the vacation.
The All-Fun Inclusive concept also means having access to entertainment such as the Xcaret México Espectacular Show and the Teatro del Río dinner show. The shows offer a glimpse into the region’s history and culture throughout the years.
On top of the delicious cuisine, drinks and topnotch entertainment, Hotel Xcaret Mexico’s All-Fun Inclusive concept even includes access to parks and tours in the area. Visitors can choose to spend some days relaxing at the resort and other days exploring cenotes, zip-lining, snorkeling and more.
In addition to full access, transportation between the parks and an airport shuttle to and from the resort is also included in the stay at this property.
Families, couples, groups and all types of travelers enjoy the All-Fun Inclusive concept at Hotel Xcaret Mexico.
Contact a travel agent or click here to learn more.
Comments
