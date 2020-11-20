Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog | November 20, 2020 9:54 AM ET
Hotel Xcaret Mexico's Experiences for the Wellness Traveler
Travelers in search of a wellness haven in Riviera Maya can look no further than Hotel Xcaret Mexico. This resort has endless offerings for those wanting to stay healthy during vacation.
There are several restaurants to choose from, but travelers looking for the healthiest options in cuisine can pay a visit to Bio. The restaurant has fresh, healthy and creative cuisine, and everything is vegetarian and vegan. Guests of this restaurant are in harmony with nature due to its natural cave setting between the beach and rivers.
The wellness traveler will also find plenty of activities to take part in. From morning rooftop yoga overlooking the resort’s lush surroundings and the ocean to paddleboarding and kayaking through the river inlets, there is something to keep you busy throughout the day.
One thing that every wellness traveler loves to include in a vacation is a visit to the spa. Well, visitors to Hotel Xcaret Mexico are in luck, as they have access to the Muluk Spa. With a mystical and natural setting and inspired by ancient traditions, this place is a sanctuary offering a one of a kind holistic experience.
From a variety of massages and hydrotherapy to Mayan facials and traditional Temazcal, the Muluk Spa has something for everyone to enjoy. Its unique and relaxing environment will make you never want to leave.
Contact a travel advisor or visit hotelxcaret.com to learn more or to book your wellness retreat.
More Hotel Xcaret Mexico, Mexico
More by Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS