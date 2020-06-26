Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | June 26, 2020 4:30 PM ET
How Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit Are Keeping Travelers Safe
Popular tourist destinations Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit have both recently reopened to visitors. These Pacific Coast destinations offer endless amounts of fun for travelers coming from all over the United States.
Travelers heading to this area can rest assured the destination is doing everything it can to keep both locals and visitors safe and healthy. Here are just a few of the many ways it’s doing so:
—Hotels and resorts have a limited capacity of 25-30 percent.
—Social distancing practices have been implemented.
—Guests arriving at hotels will have temperature checks, and luggage will be disinfected, in addition to other arrival procedures.
—Employees have been trained and well-informed on all new safety protocols.
—At this time, tours and recreational activities, in addition to bars, nightclubs and shopping malls, remain closed.
In order to stay up to date with the latest information regarding COVID-19 information for these destinations, contact a travel advisor or visit either here for Puerto Vallarta or here for Riviera Nayarit.
