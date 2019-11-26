Seabourn Blog | November 26, 2019 4:30 PM ET
How to Choose the Best Time to Visit Sydney
Sydney, Australia is a doable destination at any time of the year, and the weather is generally sunny and nice most of the time.
However, Seabourn points out a few reasons why certain times throughout the year may work better than others for travel to this city.
As far as weather goes, December, January and February are the months where the weather is the warmest and sunniest. Average temperatures sit at about 78 degrees, but the humidity can also be highest during this time. Summer is the best time to hit the beach, but beach activities in Sydney are generally available year-round.
May/June through mid-August is usually low season in Sydney, as the winter weather moves in. Temperatures can still stay in the 60-degree range though, so for some people it’s still a great time to visit.
Travelers wanting to visit one of the outdoor sites— Sydney Harbour Bridge, Royal Botanic Garden, Hyde Park, Taronga Zoo, etc.—will want to do so between September and May.
As for outdoor activities, swimming and surfing will work best December through February, but hiking and cycling are best in October and November (late spring) or March and April (early autumn).
