IMG Blog | February 23, 2023 6:00 PM ET
How to Choose the Best Travel Protection Plan For You
Whether traveling for business or pleasure, solo or with family, planning a relaxing stay at the beach or an adventurous trek through the mountains, there is a travel protection plan for everyone. But with so many options, how do you know which one to pick? It largely depends on the type of traveler you are and the type of trip you’re taking.
Family Vacation
Traveling alone is expensive enough, but when you’re traveling with a family, you could be looking at several plane tickets, hotel accommodations, activities, and more. It can add up quickly! iTravelInsured Travel SE and iTravelInsured Travel LX plans can be great for family travel, and their trip cancellation benefits can refund up to 100% of your prepaid, non-refundable trip costs if your trip is canceled for a covered reason. The plan also offers an optional Cancel/Interruption For Any Reason add-on.
Luxury Travel
When it comes to luxury travel, consider the iTravelInsured Travel LX plan as an option. When planning a getaway with a luxury price tag, you want to know your investment is protected. Travel LX insures up to a maximum trip cost of $150,000 and offers the widest variety of benefits out of the iTravelInsured Travel Series plans. Luxury vacations often take you to remote locations. The iTravelInsured Travel LX plan offers medical evacuation benefits and search and rescue benefits.
Adventurers & Sports Enthusiasts
For some, the ideal vacation is a trip that gets the adrenaline pumping! If this is the case for your next trip, iTravelInsured Travel Sport may be the best pick for you. Whether you’re headed on a ski trip or planning a golf outing, you need the right equipment. Don’t be afraid to bring your best fishing rod, snowboard, or hunting gear because this travel protection plan has the coverage to get you back in the game should the unexpected happen to your gear. Adventure trips can also come with injuries; the Travel Sport plan includes coverage of up to $5,000 for emergency accident and sickness medical expenses related to hazardous sports.
Budget Conscious
If you’re looking for travel protection on a budget, iTravelInsured Travel Lite and iTravelInsured Essential can be beneficial options for you. iTravelInsured Travel Lite offers a lesser variety of benefits at a lower price point. However, it still includes trip cancellation, trip interruption, coverage for baggage delays, and access to non-insurance emergency travel assistance services.
No matter your reason for traveling, it’s beneficial to purchase travel protection as soon as you make a trip deposit or payment.
