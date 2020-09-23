Funjet Vacations Blog | September 23, 2020 9:37 AM ET
How to Embrace the New Normal
Over the past few months, avid travelers have attempted to fill their void by embracing new hobbies and enjoying time spent at home. No matter which new hobbies were picked up, though, people have missed getting on a plane, flying someplace new and, of course, relaxing on the beach.
As popular tourist destinations begin to reopen to international visitors, travelers can plan to get their vacation fix with a vacation to a warm and sunny location.
Funjet Vacations has people covered with all the information needed to start planning a future trip. Although it will be the same pristine beach destinations visited, there is a new normal that travelers need to embrace this time around.
Here are a few of Funjet Insider’s top tips for a memorable vacation in the new normal:
— Have Peace of Mind
— Fly With Confidence
— Stay Safe Upon Arrival
—Choose a TripTrust Resort
Airlines, destinations and resorts have all been working hard over the summer to implement strict health and safety protocols in order to keep everyone safe during their trips, and the sun and fun is waiting for your arrival.
Visit the Funjet Insider to learn more.
