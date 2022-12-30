Saudi Arabia Blog | December 30, 2022 2:10 PM ET
How to Enjoy Winter in Saudi Arabia
There's nothing quite like spending winter in Saudi Arabia. Travelers can experience moments that will live in their memory forever.
When traveling to the kingdom in the winter months, visitors can go to the biggest winter festival in the region that will instill them with wonder and Saudi's winter destinations can recharge guests with warmth in places such as Al-Ahsa, Riyadh, AlUla and Jeddah.
Events include the Riyadh season, AlUla Moments, Diriyah Season, Mdl Beast, Balad Beast and Formula 1.
Travelers looking for inspiration can check out all of the winter events and experiences on the VisitSaudi.com website that is full of ideas for travel planners.
Examples of what guests have to look forward to include the Al Ahsa City VIP Tour: Desert Safari & Day Trip. This tour begins with a visit to a farm, growing Al Hasawi rice and sampling bread from a delicious bakery before departing on an adventurous safari to Yellow Lake on a four-wheeled bike.
Travelers can also embark on the Horseback Safari at Nofa Wildlife Park. This park is just a short drive from Riyadh and is home to more than 700 animals, and many species including zebras, hippos, giraffes, cheetahs, ostriches, wildebeests, impalas, pygmies, hippos and much more. Visitors tour the premises on horseback and have encounters with numerous animals.
A number of events are also taking place around Saudi Arabia in the winter, including Riyadh Season and Diriyah Season. Diriyah Season takes place through January 27 and Riyadh Season runs through January 22.
Travelers can also take advantage of special deals to travel to the kingdom in the wintertime. Find more information here.
