Collette Blog | December 23, 2019 10:35 AM ET
How to Get Through a Long Flight
Often times it’s daunting to have a long-haul flight to Europe to begin your trip. Seven to nine hours is a lot of time to kill just sitting in an airplane seat. Sure you can spend time reading, watching a movie and maybe catching a nap, but that still leaves a few hours to spare.
Collette suggests practicing yoga during the flight to make the time go by faster. This will also help you to be calm and relaxed for arrival at the destination.
The biggest thing to keep in mind when traveling on a long-haul flight is to keep the body moving. To prevent possible blood clots, walk around the plane occasionally and stretch out your calf muscles.
In addition, consider practicing gentle yoga during the flight. There are many poses you can do in the aisle of the plane or even sitting in the small airplane seat.
Another thing you can do that doesn’t involve getting up or much movement at all is focus on your breathing. Close your eyes and inhale and exhale through your nose very slowly. This should help to slow everything down.
Before you know it, you'll be touching down at your destination.
