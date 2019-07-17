Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | July 17, 2019 8:00 AM ET
How to Have Environmentally Friendly Vacations
Many people have become interested in taking the proper steps to preserve our planet, and choosing to continue being eco-friendly during travel—in addition to taking these steps at home—is a great way to do so.
A stay at Sandos Hotels & Resorts already puts you ahead of the game, as Sandos is a socially responsible company. But there are additional actions you can take in order to have an even greener vacation.
If you’re already hoping to stay active during your trip, you can choose to participate in beach cleaning. Sandos Hotels & Resorts works hard to keep not only the beaches at the resorts clean but other local beaches as well. They do this with the help of volunteers and are always looking for an extra set of hands.
Something simple to keep in mind during vacation is not asking for a straw. Drinks are not served with straws at these resorts, but they are available upon request. However, Sandos urges you to try going through the vacation without using one.
Another important tip is using biodegradable sunscreen. Sunscreen may be one of the major causes of the bleaching of corals, so using a biodegradable version is very important. Keep this in mind for not only swimming in the resort pools but also for local tours.
These are just a few of Sandos Hotels & Resorts many eco-friendly travel tips. See which ones you can apply during your next vacation.
