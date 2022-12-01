ALG Vacations Blog | December 01, 2022 5:00 PM ET
How to Have it All in the Canary Islands
Consumers agonizing over whether or not to enjoy Europe's beaches versus historical attractions can head to the Canary Islands.
The destination offers the best of both worlds. The Canary Islands fly below the radar and offer visitors the city, sun, sand … and everything in between.
Situated west of Northern Africa and off the coast of the Western Sahara Desert, these islands in the Tenerife Sea are haunting and unique. Technically a part of Spain, they offer a distinct Canarian culture. English is widely spoken in restaurants, shops and hotels and the islands are a lot of colonial history as well as volcanic features that set the destination apart.
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is a seaside town on Grand Canary Island that was founded all the way back in 1478. It has been nicknamed “Fairy Tale Island,” boasting features like a 16th-century cathedral; 15th-century Casa de Colon; and the Museum of the Canary Islands, featuring pre-Hispanic culture.
The former capital of the Canaries, San Cristobal de la Laguna, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an architectural enthusiast’s dream with Renaissance and Neoclassical features.
Santa Cruze de la Palma is an ideal place for exploring 15th-century wealthy merchant homes that remain preserved and pristine, and on Fuerteventura, the old town of Betancuria is popular for beachgoers but history buffs will love the landmark town, founded in 1404.
The Canary Islands are well documented as a beach destination for savvy Europeans and Americans in the know. Tenerife island is a tourist hub and also home to the highest peak on that continent. La Palma is better known for hiking in its lush greenery as a Biosphere Reserve. There is also the "The Different Island," as Lanzarote is sometimes known thanks to a raw and otherworldly landscape.
Those looking for a place to rest their heads while in the Canary Islands can check into Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa and Secrets Bahia Real Resort & Spa from the AMR Collection.
More ALG Vacations, Europe
More by ALG Vacations Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS