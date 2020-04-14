Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | April 14, 2020 5:00 PM ET
How to Help the Environment From Home
With people around the world stuck at home in self-quarantine due to the coronavirus, there is little travel and plenty of time to practice environmental conscientiousness. Sandos Hotels & Resorts cares deeply for the planet and has created a list of ways you can reduce your environmental impact from home.
The first and most basic step is to conserve as much energy as possible. Make use of as much natural light as possible, so that you don’t need to turn on any lights until nightfall. Replace the bulbs with energy-saving lamps and unplug the devices that you are not using.
For families, try to work, study or do other activities in the same room as one another to minimize the number of lights and appliances used.
Meals should be set at the same time for everyone in the house so that appliances like the stove, oven and dishwasher will only need to be used once.
While it is crucial during this time to wash your hands daily, we still need to practice responsible water usage. Collecting water after washing your hands, bathing or washing dishes can allow you to use it for other activities like watering plants or washing your car. You should also wash dishes and laundry only when the machines are full.
The trickiest measure is to reduce your use of plastic on a daily basis. However, there are plenty of ways you can reduce plastic waste, from using reusable shopping bags, repurposing everyday items and replacing plastic with biodegradable items.
