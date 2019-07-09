Melody Maker Blog | July 09, 2019 4:00 PM ET
How to Save on Your Trip to Cancun This Fall
As summer tends to fly by, travelers often forget about booking their trips for fall and end up scrambling to put a vacation together last minute. This defeats the purpose of a relaxing getaway since planning in a hurry brings on stress.
Melody Maker Cancun invites travelers to book their fall vacations now in order to avoid the last minute frenzy. They can get the trip details out of the way and have something to look forward to. Better yet, the resort is offering a promotion so travelers booking early are rewarded.
If reservations are made now through August 31, 2019, for travel now through December 22, 2019, discounts of up to 60 percent are available. In addition to oceanfront rooms, a fun beach club and exciting beach parties, this resort has an ideal location in Cancun, Mexico.
Guests can enjoy the powdery white sand beach or relax poolside while soaking up the sun throughout the day, and when the sun goes down, there is plenty of fun to be had both at the resort and at the nearby bars and clubs in Cancun.
Contact a travel agent or click here to take advantage of the fall sale.
