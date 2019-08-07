Seabourn Blog | August 07, 2019 3:00 PM ET
How to Spot the Southern Lights
A traveler’s bucket list is usually filled with destinations to explore, hotels to stay in, events around the world to participate in and specific excursions to take. Sometimes the list is also scattered with unique marvels and rare occurrences such as witnessing the Northern Lights.
Viewing the Northern Lights are on many adventure travelers’ bucket lists, and people will plan trips to Iceland, Canada and other places in order to catch a glimpse of the beautiful site. However, the Southern Lights are equally as mesmerizing and are also best witnessed in non-urban, wide-open spaces.
Seabourn offers cruises to Auckland, New Zealand and Tasmania Australia, and they provide the remote atmosphere needed to view the Southern Lights, also known as the aurora australis. Some of the best spots to catch a glimpse of this phenomenon are Stewart Island, the Otago Peninsula and The Catlins.
The best time to spot the Southern Lights in the Southern hemisphere is between March and September, as the skies tend to be darker during this time.
Although the aurora usually only lasts about 15-40 minutes, it can happen again a few hours later, and it’s worth the wait.
