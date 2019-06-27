G Adventures Blog | June 27, 2019 11:00 AM ET
How to Successfully Eat Around the World
What is the best way to get to know a new place? G Adventures believes one of the best ways to get to know a new destination when traveling is by tasting the local cuisine. This company has put together a list of tips and tricks to keep in mind to successfully eat around the world.
Not only does it often times make for a good story but trying foods you are unfamiliar with is a great way to find out what you really like. Take a look through the menu and order something you’ve never heard of. Even if you end up not liking it, you’ll have a fun story to share with friends and family back home.
Unlike many places at home, some restaurants around the world do not choose to put money into the overall design. This, however, does not always mean its rundown with subpar food. Even though the curb appeal may not be there, they might have some of the best food around. Don’t judge a restaurant by the looks.
Also, there’s no need to be suspicious of street food as many Americans are. Foods such as tacos, pad Thai, oysters and ramen all started as street food, and now they’ve been all over the world served in fancy restaurants. Always consider trying a bite of the food from local street trucks.
Visit the G Adventures blog to learn more rules about successfully eating around the world.
More G Adventures
More by G Adventures Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS