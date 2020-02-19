Ritz Tours Blog | February 19, 2020 4:00 PM ET
How to Successfully Travel With Children in Airports
Traveling through an airport at any age can be stressful and frustrating at times, but adding children to the picture can throw an entirely new level of stress into the mix.
Ritz Tours provides travelers with a few tips and tricks to keep in mind while traveling with children throughout an airport.
The first reminder is to arrange documents early. Since it’s not only your information that you’ll be taking care of, it’s important to have everything ready to go much further in advance than when you’re ready to leave for the airport.
In addition to having everything ready to go, Ritz Tours reminds you to leave for the airport early. Not only at the recommended time, but even a bit earlier than that. This leaves some extra time for any unforeseen stops that might need to be made.
Once you arrive at the airport and get through security, there is a big weight lifted. But you still need to get through the actual flight. For this portion of travel, consider packing a bag full of surprises—books, coloring cooks, lots of snacks and fun games that are easy to play in confined spaces.
You can bring a new surprise out each time your kids say they are bored. Having a phone or tablet loaded with a few of their favorite episodes is also a good idea. These things should make the flight go by much quicker.
