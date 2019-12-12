Velas Resorts Blog | December 12, 2019 5:17 PM ET
How Velas Resorts Celebrates the Holiday Season
Velas Resorts is planning for lots of fun in the sun this holiday season throughout all of its resorts, and entertainment for both children and adults will be available.
In addition to festive Christmas and New Year’s Eve décor, guests get to participate in a number of activities, meet Santa himself, learn about traditional Mexican festivities and much more.
Visitors staying at Grand Velas Los Cabos will actually see Santa Claus arrive at the resort via helicopter. Over at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, children can visit the Kid’s Club to learn how to make traditional Mexican art sculptures called Alebrijes.
Casa Velas, an adults-only property, is offering yoga and Pilates, beer tasting, salsa dancing, wine and cheese pairing and tequila and mezcal tastings, among other exciting adult activities. There will also be a Christmas program and a New Year’s Eve gala.
Travelers can plan ahead of time and have a Christmas tree available to decorate along with wrapped toys for the kids upon arrival. This allows families to celebrate their traditions from home in addition to enjoying an exotic vacation.
