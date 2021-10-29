The Cosmopolitan Blog | October 29, 2021 1:46 PM ET
Ideas for a Las Vegas Bachelorette Party
Everyone knows that Las Vegas is a great destination for bachelorette parties, but a stay at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas can take it to a whole new level, with a dedicated concierge team that will assist you in your party-planning even before you arrive.
No matter what kind of fun you and your girlfriends are looking for, the first step is to reserve a suite. The Two Bedroom City Suite is great for four or five friends, offering beautiful views of the city along with two master bedrooms.
Even better is the Bungalow, a three-story penthouse that includes butler service and a private jacuzzi to enjoy. Another great option is one of the Chelsea Penthouses. If your party is large, these two- or three-bedroom options include a wet bar, glamorous furnishings and ample space for everyone to spread out.
The Cosmopolitan’s concierge team can arrange for private transportation upon arrival to the airport, so skip the Uber you were planning and enjoy a luxurious trip along the Las Vegas Strip even before you arrive.
The party planner can also surprise the bride and the other guests with some extra treats, including balloons, flowers, champagne and food to welcome them to the hotel. One package is called the “Hangover Package,” and offers water, fruit and other necessities to help you and your friends recover after your first night out on the town.
A simple trip down to the concierge team can help you plan your party’s plan of attack. Whether it be recommendations to the best nightclubs in Las Vegas or starting the party off right at the hotel’s own Marquee Dayclub, the concierge will offer plenty of recommendations for any type of bachelorette party.
Other fun venues located right within the hotel are The Barbershop, a hidden speakeasy offering live music, karaoke and intimate tables; Ghost Donkey, the tequila bar; or a nice private cabana by the pool.
Lastly, the best tip is to contact The Cosmopolitan’s concierge team, who can book private excursions out in the city, like foodie tours, dance classes and anything else the bride-to-be would love to do before her big day.
For more information, please visit The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
