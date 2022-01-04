The Fives Downtown Hotel Blog | January 04, 2022 12:57 PM ET
Ignite Your Sense of Joy at The Fives
As we approach the end of another stressful year, many people are making plans to do something fun in the year ahead. One of the best ways to relax, enjoy family time together and create lifelong memories is with a vacation in paradise, and what better place to go than Mexico?
The Fives Hotels & Residences in Playa del Carmen, Mexico invites travelers to awaken their senses and experience Riviera Maya with a stay at the property.
Alongside the familiarity of Mexico, travelers can prepare for the unexpected and immerse themselves in new and exciting activities. Some of these vacation attributes include newly revamped beach clubs, redesigned areas made just for kids and teens, a holistic wellness program created to help travelers fully restore the mind, body and soul and more.
To take the vacation experience up a notch, guests are invited to indulge in the premium service, EPIC Enclave. Available only to EPIC Residences guests, the service includes an exclusive pool area with detail-oriented Pool Ambassadors. Daily activities include cooking classes and various tastings.
It's an ideal place to awaken the adventurer within you and ignite your sense of joy. To learn more about The Fives Hotels & Residences or to book your next vacation, contact your local travel advisor.
More The Fives Downtown Hotel & Residences Curio Collection by Hilton, Playa del Carmen
More by The Fives Downtown Hotel Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS