December 29, 2020
Imagine Your Wedding in San Miguel de Allende
San Miguel de Allende, nestled in the heart of Mexico, is a UNESCO World Heritage City, filled with beautiful works of architecture and historic and cultural landmarks. The city is also an incredibly romantic one, filled with color, culture and a vibrant ecology. It’s a beautiful place for a destination wedding.
San Miguel de Allende features many different types of venues to suit every couple’s wedding style.
For a larger wedding, look into the Hacienda San Nicolás del Puerto de Nieto, a historic Mexican hacienda renovated with care with a total of eight bedrooms and space for up to 300 guests.
For a more intimate wedding, try La Terraza Trinitate, a 17th-century building that was once part of the San Miguel de Allende Parish. The small chapel holds up to sixty guests, while the adjacent terrace can hold up to ninety.
Lastly, for something less traditional, try Las Ventanas de San Miguel, a resort with a large renowned golf course. This location is perfect for golf-lovers and nature-lovers alike, and it features stunning views of the Church of San Miguel Arcángel.
