Excite Holidays Blog | November 27, 2019
Interesting Family-Friendly Destinations
Traveling with the whole family is an adventure on its own, no matter where you’re headed. From packing everyone’s bags and getting them where they need to be to exploring the beach, theme park or hiking trail, it’s a great way to spend quality time together.
If you’ve traveled to the same place or similar destinations and are looking for something new, consider checking out one of Excite Holidays’ unique family-friendly destinations. The children in the group will be excited, and everyone will be able to create new, lasting memories together.
With more than 460,000 properties and over 130,000 activities in the Excite Holidays’ portfolio, each family should be able to find something that is of interest.
For example, if a Disney vacation to Florida or California is usually a go-to trip, consider checking out Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea. The family will still experience the magic of Disney, but they will also get to experience a new country.
Animal lovers will enjoy a visit to Jamala Wildlife Lodge in Australia. The kids can enjoy staying in a deluxe bungalow while watching all the animals outside. Choosing a giraffe treehouse accommodation allows you to feed these exotic creatures right from the balcony.
Another interesting place is The Lodge Hotel in Ireland, which allows families to explore volcanic ruins and history along Ireland’s North Coast. After a day filled with adventurous activities, the family can retreat to the hotel for an evening of relaxing.
