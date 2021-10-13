VRetreats Blog | October 13, 2021 8:45 AM ET
Introducing Ca' di Dio, Venice's Newest Five-Star Hotel
Ca’ di Dio, the newest five-star hotel from the immersive VRetreats in Venice, Italy, opened its doors in late August, inviting travelers from around the globe to embrace the City of Water like a local VIP.
Designed by the superb Patricia Urquiola in a centuries-old historic residence dating all of the way back to 1272, the property blends ancient structure and character with innovative concepts in the Arsenale District away from Venice's bustling tourist hotspots. Guests will arrive via a stylish and convenient canal front entrance as the hotel offers direct docking for boats.
Exuding both sophistication and romance, Ca' di Dio showcases the very best of this coveted region through its unique art, architecture and attentive staff. Guests will be met with warm colors and comfortable furniture in the tranquil Reading Hall before falling in love with a pair of internal courtyards where elegance and fresh air join forces to both calm and excite.
Meanwhile, wellness-minded travelers will discover pure bliss in the hotel's PURA wellness area boasting both a fully-equipped gym and spa allowing guests to keep up with their workout routine and recharge their batteries.
Guests can also lean on the expert Ca' di Dio Guest Assistant to help map out their ideal Venetian itinerary and explore the most fascinating parts of the city, whether they simply seek a tour of Venice's famous canals or a deep dive into some of the destination's more hidden gems.
